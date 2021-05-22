The 20 Best Anime Shows And Movies To Watch On Hulu Right Now (May 2021)

Castlevania's fourth and final season is only a few days from arriving on Netflix, promising to bring an end to the story of Trevor Belmont and his fellow vampire hunters as they attempt to prevent the resurrection of Dracula and new threats emerging in his absence, and Netflix has decided to unleash a new poster to get fans hyped for the big return of the series. With the forces of Carmilla and Isaac threatening to swallow the world, season four is promising some unholy encounters for the likes of Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard, who had quite the journey in season three.