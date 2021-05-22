newsbreak-logo
GETTING IT DONE: Tyler wins HS state title, graduates from college in the same week

Weatherford Democrat
 1 day ago

Torrye Tyler does not waste time. Whether it’s winning a race on the track or getting her education, she knows how to get it done faster than most other people. On May 6 she won the Class 3A state championship in the 800-meter run for Brock High School, posting a personal-record time of 2 minutes and 18 seconds. In addition, she placed third in the 400 dash with a time of 57.46 and was part of the third-place 1600 relay that clocked a 3:57.54.

