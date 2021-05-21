Retiree Spotlight: Vickey Griffin

200 S. Michigan Ave., Suite 1000, Chicago, IL 60604. Mikva Challenge is a youth development and civic education organization focused on preparing youth to be informed, empowered, active citizens and community leaders who will promote a just and equitable society. Established in Chicago in 1997, the nonpartisan, national organization is named in honor of the late American politician, federal judge, lawyer and law professor Abner J. Mikva and his wife, educator Zoe Mikva. Driven by the belief that policy makers will make more informed decisions if they incorporate youth voices, Mikva Challenge's three core program areas focus on youth community problem-solving, youth electoral participation and youth policy-making. Mikva Challenge knows that democracy is people taking action—speaking, engaging, learning, listening. It clears a path for young people to be involved and to develop confidence and habits that will serve them—and the world they share—all their lives.