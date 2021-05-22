newsbreak-logo
JuJu Smith-Schuster Says Steelers Weren't The Hungrier Team In Playoff Loss To Browns

By Dave Bryan
Steelers Depot
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster created quite a stir during the 2020 postseason and specifically in the week leading up to the Super wild Card game against the Cleveland Browns when he said “Browns is the Browns” during one of his media sessions. The Browns, however, wound up getting the last laugh as they easily beat the Steelers 48-37 at Heinz Field after initially taking an early 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.

