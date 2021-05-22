Learning The Elektron Octatrack

Today’s guest blogger is Shyam Keshavmurthy, Application Engineer focused on AI applications, here to talk about Surrogate Models. System modeling is used in applications such as electric vehicles and energy systems, and plays a pivotal role in understanding system behavior, system degradation, and maximizing system utilization. The behavior of these systems is dictated by multi-physics complex interactions well suited for finite-element simulations, but modeling system behavior and system response is computationally intensive and requires high-performance computing resources. Additionally, such models cannot be deployed to hardware to predict real time system response. Another alternative is reduced order modeling, which makes system models computationally feasible; However, in many critical systems, this approach is not preferred as these surrogate models are less accurate and do not represent full spectrum of component behavior.