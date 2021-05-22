Learning The Elektron Octatrack

For some unknown reason society has always been interested in and amused by the misfortunes of others. Television has had countless shows dedicated to "bloopers" and other gaffes made by everyday people doing everyday things and the masses tune in weekly to get another dose of these antics. I'd be willing to bet you most fishermen you know are at least familiar with the Bill Dance blooper videos, a compilation of outtakes and blunders that fishermen can certainly relate to and laugh at as well. I can remember walking through a Bass Pro Shop and turning a corner to see the display for Dance's blooper video for sale. There was a TV playing highlights of the video and I stood there for a moment by myself watching only to look around 5 minutes later to see a crowd had gathered around and almost everyone was laughing or at least relating to many of the events on the screen. Fast forward to today's ultra high tech world of instant social media gratification and you can take the Bill Dance example and multiply by millions. Funny videos that get posted to places like YouTube, Twitter, or Instagram go viral almost instantly and the entire electronic world rejoices. The "old school" blooper is now more commonly referred to as an "epic fail". The thought of these unfortunate mishaps being shared with the world got me thinking about some of my own "epic fails" and all I could I do was look back and laugh.