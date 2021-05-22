newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

IDrive Mirror secures cloud-based full image backups for Windows computers and server operating systems

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIDrive Cloud Backup has released IDrive Mirror, providing secure, cloud-based full image backups for Windows computers and server operating systems for protection against data loss and dreaded ransomware. IDrive Mirror gives individuals and small businesses the ability to backup unlimited computers and server systems into a single account, allowing for...

www.helpnetsecurity.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Storage#Data Storage#Windows Computers#Desktop Computers#Users Computers#Idrive Cloud Backup#Changed Block Tracking#Snapshot#Tb#Team#Idrive Mirror For Teams#Server Operating Systems#Server Systems#Incremental Backups#User Management#Multiple Partitions#Data Protection#Critical Capabilities#Versions#Migrate Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Computersprogramminginsider.com

Security Issues In Cloud Computing You Should Know

Nowadays, every organization uses cloud computing to improve its workflow and improve productivity. Cloud computing brings a whole new era of data transmission and storage. However, despite the gains of cloud computing, it still has some security Issues that organizations should be aware of. This article intends to highlight the...
Computersnetapp.com

Consolidating Windows servers/CIFS to NetApp AFF

We have around 10+ Windows servers running home and file shares for users. In AD user object, the home path is hardcoded with \\servername.domain.com\profiles\username\home. In order to overcome above path dependency after migration (Not preferring to change in AD/user object), if I consider to create one SVM and add create 10 aliases to CIFS server name (same name as that of windows servers) do you foresee any issues? with respect to Kerberos authentication etc.?
Softwareindicanews.com

Cloud and Security Track at TiEcon 2021

Prakash Narayan- The Cloud and Security Track at TiEcon 2021 started with a keynote by Jason Zander, Executive Vice President of Microsoft Azure. He spoke on Cloud Trends and Innovations, and about Microsoft’s mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more – through products and developer tools.
TechnologySFGate

Computer Guidance Corporation Successfully Passes SOC 2 Type II Audit For Its Cloud Hosting Systems, Services, and Associated Processes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (PRWEB) May 11, 2021. Computer Guidance Corporation, the leading developer of cloud-based ERP solutions for the construction industry, today announced receipt of its annual System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II attestation engagement report for the eCMS Hosting Service system that was designed and implemented throughout the period January 1, 2020 TO December 31, 2020.
Computerssporks.space

Loose ideas for operating systems

This post has been copy-edited by doppler. Thanks!. Most research nerds either start writing Unix hagiographies or start stapling a 99-point thesis at the doors of Murray Hill. This is the latter kind of post; I’ll try to cover ideas for systems that could be meaningfully different from current systems. I’ve done a lot of research on existing concepts and existing systems, particularly those that could have been the future. Existing systems can be extrapolated into something new.
ComputersConscious Life News

How To Make Your Cloud Computing More Efficient

If you ask most business owners what the cloud is, they will talk about data storage. While this is a very important part of what cloud computing can do, and while it is definitely something that all business owners should sign up for, it’s not the extent of the cloud’s capabilities.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Find Duplicate Data in a Linux Text File With uniq

Have you ever come across text files with repeated lines and duplicate words? Maybe you regularly work with command output and want to filter those for distinct strings. When it comes to text files and the removal of redundant data in Linux, the uniq command is your best bet. In...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TechRadar

Google Cloud and SpaceX sign major computing deal

Google and SpaceX have signed a deal to install Starlink terminals at Google Cloud’s data centers around the world. The companies say the agreement is mutually beneficial, as it will allow SpaceX to utilize the power of cloud for Starlink customers, while extending the satellite network’s speedy internet to Google’s enterprise cloud customers.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Full operator preconditioning and the accuracy of solving linear systems

Unless special conditions apply, the attempt to solve ill-conditioned systems of linear equations with standard numerical methods leads to uncontrollably high numerical error. Often, such systems arise from the discretization of operator equations with a large number of discrete variables. In this paper we show that the accuracy can be improved significantly if the equation is transformed before discretization, a process we call full operator preconditioning (FOP). It bears many similarities with traditional preconditioning for iterative methods but, crucially, transformations are applied at the operator level. We show that while condition-number improvements from traditional preconditioning generally do not improve the accuracy of the solution, FOP can. A number of topics in numerical analysis can be interpreted as implicitly employing FOP; we highlight (i) Chebyshev interpolation in polynomial approximation, and (ii) Olver-Townsend's spectral method, both of which produce solutions of dramatically improved accuracy over a naive problem formulation. In addition, we propose a FOP preconditioner based on integration for the solution of fourth-order differential equations with the finite-element method, showing the resulting linear system is well-conditioned regardless of the discretization size, and demonstrate its error-reduction capabilities on several examples. This work shows that FOP can improve accuracy beyond the standard limit for both direct and iterative methods.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Reconfigure Windows Defender to Better Secure Your Computer

Windows Defender has come a long way since its inception. It was hardly used when it was introduced, but now most of us don't even add a third-party antivirus. In addition to offering basic protection against malware, Windows Defender has lots of other settings that can be configured to suit your needs. Here's how to reconfigure Windows Defenders to make your device more secure.
Computerschannelfutures.com

Cloud Backup Revenue Opportunity in Supporting SMBs

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many organisations experienced rapid and dramatic digital transformation. For instance, research by McKinsey & Company points out that digital offerings have progressed in a matter of months, instead of the expected seven or so years they would normally have taken. Cloud-based technologies are at the core of many transformation projects.
Softwarexda-developers

Microsoft Edge is getting a built-in screenshot tool on Android

It’s been a big while since Google added a built-in screenshot editor to Android with Markup. While other Android OEMs have had screenshot editors for several years, stock Android barely allowed you to take a screenshot and that’s pretty much it. An actual screenshot editor came to Android with Android Pie. Since then, a tool like this also made its way to Google Photos, and even Google Chrome entered the action by adding a built-in screenshotting, editing, and sharing tool. This is, of course, a feature that was added to standard Chromium, meaning that other Chromium-based browsers can get it as well. Now, Microsoft Edge is getting a built-in screenshot tool as well.
Softwareamazon.com

Automated just-in-time storage for SQL Server backup using AWS Systems Manager Automation

There are times when you need fairly large storage volumes for use cases that are infrequent but needed recurrently. For example, one AWS customer needed to have multiple terabytes of Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) volumes available for taking MSSQL full backups. The backup job was scheduled as a weekly task but the customer was paying for this storage capacity even when no backup jobs were running.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

The Top 5 Cloud-Based Security Solutions in 2021

Cloud security solutions are fast becoming the go-to option for sprawling organizations and enterprises that require comprehensive multi-network coverage. This is because they support holistic mitigation configurations that cover all devices and files stored on a network, thereby allowing protection under a common framework. That said, the following is an...
Computerscomptia.org

The Best Cloud Computing Certifications of 2021

2021 is prime time to get your head in the cloud. You can do this by earning at least one of the best cloud computing certifications out there. But why cloud computing? For starters, it pays really well. We’ll dive into this more later in the article, but know that certified cloud computing professionals – including network architects, cloud architects and cloud network engineers – can make salaries well into six figures.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

API Keys Can Be Phished Too

We are all very aware of the issues around phishing of user credentials. But it is not only users that can be phished, apps can be too. In previous blogs we’ve shown you how you can make a MITM attack against an app. In this blog we’ll demonstrate that a MITM attack against an app is analogous to a phishing attack against a human. Moreover, there are some similar characteristics to the protections required.
Coding & Programmingmakeuseof.com

How to Export a VirtualBox VM Image to Another Computer

In the past, moving a virtual machine (VM) from one computer to another was a tricky process. Several XML control files controlled the virtual machines and moving the VMs required editing these files and ensuring you were moving every file associated with them. Understandably, things didn’t always go smoothly. VMs...