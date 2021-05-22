Nonlinear Labs C15 MIDI Synthesizer Review

In his latest gear review, Martin Stimming takes a look at the latest project of Native Instruments founder Stephan Schmitt, the Nonlinear Labs C15. The C15 is a polyphonic instrument, based on digital sound synthesis, and provides users with boundless sonic possibilities. The instrument was initially designed for real time performance by trained musicians and therefore Nonlinear Labs decided to craft the synth without MIDI when it came out. This was often criticized, the company has since taken this on board and now offers the synth with MIDIU capability. For those who own one already, it can be retrofitted.