Sumner County, TN

Merrol Hyde team places in national quizbowl tourney

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Small Schools National Championships for Quizbowl was recently held in a virtual tournament with nine preliminary rounds. The top teams went on to the playoff rounds. Merrol Hyde Magnet School qualified for the tournament which only invites those small schools finishing in the top 25 percent of other small schools at high school tournaments. The MHMS Academic Team tied for 11th place out of 50 teams from around the country who were competing. From the left — senior Adam Alvis, Coach Kim Ponce, senior Will Houston, senior Opal Flanagan and junior Galen Wei. SUBMITTED.

