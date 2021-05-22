newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hopkinton, RI

Spring trout stocking begins in Rhode Island

Westerly Sun
 1 day ago

The Department of Environmental Management started stocking ponds across Rhode Island with brook, rainbow and brown trout and landlocked Sebago Atlantic salmon on Friday for recreational fishing. The following local waters were scheduled to receive a supplementary spring stocking of hatchery-raised trout and salmon: Pawcatuck River, Bradford/Hopkinton/Westerly; John Cronan River...

www.thewesterlysun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlestown, RI
City
Hopkinton, RI
City
Wyoming, RI
State
Wyoming State
City
Hope Valley, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout Fishing#Brown Trout#Recreational Fishing#Rainbow Trout#Bradford Hopkinton#Hopkinton Charlestown#Lower Shannock Access#Wood River Route 165#Barberville Access#Woodville#Trout Stamps#Dem#Spring#Stocked Waters#Wyoming Pond#Anglers#Lake#Sebago Atlantic Salmon#Ponds#Meadowbrook Pond
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Politics
Related
Food & Drinksrimonthly.com

Quahog Week Kicks Off in Rhode Island

Celebrate Rhode Island’s fifth annual Quahog Week from May 17-23 by purchasing, preparing and eating dishes showcasing Rhode Island’s famous hard shell clams. This week-long celebration shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hard-working men and women who harvest them and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. Rhode Island is known for its quahogs and the industry supports many families year-round, both from an economic standpoint, and as a treasured pastime of digging for clams and creating memories together.
Narragansett, RIWesterly Sun

Rhode Island opens two state beaches in Narragansett

PROVIDENCE (AP) — In a sure sign that summer is almost here, Rhode Island opened some of its state beaches this weekend. Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches — both in Narragansett — will be open weekends only, weather permitting, until Memorial Day, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.
Narragansett, RIMiddletown Press

Rhode Island opens 2 state beaches on Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In a sure sign that summer is almost here, Rhode Island is opening some of its state beaches this weekend. Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches — both in Narragansett — will be open weekends only, weather permitting, starting Saturday until Memorial Day, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.
Cranston, RITurnto10.com

Last Jewish bakery in Rhode Island closes for good

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island bakery is closing its doors after more than 100 years in business. Saturday was the last day the Rainbow Bakery in Cranston was open for business. They said they are the last Jewish bakery in Rhode Island. "For over a century, the Kaplan...
Massachusetts StateEater

Massachusetts’s Favorite Grocery Chain Market Basket Expands to Rhode Island

Welcome back to AM Intel, a round-up of mini news bites to kick off the day. Massachusetts’s favorite grocery store, Market Basket, opens its first Rhode Island location on May 21 in Warwick (25 Pace Blvd.), with a second to follow soon in Johnston. The chain — which has its roots in a small grocerette in Lowell opened by Greek immigrants Athanasios and Efrosini Demoulas in 1917 and embraces the slogan “more for your dollar” — is beloved throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine for its affordable prices and fiercely loyal staff.
Cranston, RIGoLocalProv

VIDEO: A Prom-Perfect Proposal in Rhode Island

It was a prom proposal worthy of a social media post. After the annual rite of passage for high school students was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cranston East Senior Dylan Needham made sure he was not going to miss out in 2021. Needham was captured on...
Posted by
The Day

Coast Guard deems two Rhode Island lighthouses surplus

New London — Don’t look for the owners of the three lighthouses directing New London Harbor traffic to be snapping up any more of the aging sentinels anytime soon — including two the Coast Guard’s trying to shed off the coast of nearby Rhode Island. “New London Maritime Society will...
Warwick, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee and Rhode Island Shellfishermen’s Association kick off 5th Annual Rhode Island Quahog Week

Governor Dan McKee joined Mayor Frank Picozzi, Department of Environmental Management Director Janet Coit, and commercial quahoggers from the Rhode Island Shellfishermen’s Association to kick off the 5th Annual Rhode Island Quahog Week, which runs May 17 to May 23, shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hardworking men and women who harvest them, and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. As part of the week, participating restaurants and markets will feature quahog-inspired menu items and deals.
Westerly, RIBlock Island Times

RIAC has Block Island in its sights, once again

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation is planning to impose a costly airport parking program at the Block Island and Westerly State Airports with no notice to the flying public as is required by RI State law. The parking program will include signage that will instruct anyone driving their vehicle onto State Airport property that they are entering a “Parking for Fee” zone and that they must download the “Passport Parking” application on their smart phone. The application will ask the new user to identify their vehicle, provide a credit card number, and to declare how long they intend to park on airport property. The web-based application will charge your credit card and then monitor your location to determine when the vehicle departs airport property. At the end of the paid period, if the car has not moved, the application will notify the user that an additional fee is required. Fees proposed are $10 a day with the first couple of hours gratis. The parking application web site describes 21st century enforcement measures that include “The Barnacle” a plastic sun-shield shaped device that the airport authority can affix to your windshield with a suction pressure that can only be released when the vehicle owner uses the parking application to pay the past due parking charges. Once these are paid, the application gives the vehicle owner a “release code,” which when entered into the embedded Barnacle keypad, releases the suction pressure so the device can be removed. The user is then requested to place the device in the “Barnacle Receptacle” box near the airport parking lot entrance.
Providence, RIBoston Globe

Rhode Island beer gardens and breweries to visit right now

PROVIDENCE — It’s nearly summer, which in Rhode Island means day trips to Block Island, music festivals in Newport, and an overdue “cheers” with friends and mugs full of local brews. Several Rhode Island breweries have reopened their patios and gardens, welcoming every craft beer connoisseur, admirer, and amateur brewer.
Providence, RIUS News and World Report

Rhode Island to Study Ways to Boost Minority-Owned Business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is launching a $150,000 study to figure out ways to support and promote the growth of minority-owned businesses in the state, authorities announced Monday. The study is a partnership between the nonprofit Rhode Island Foundation and the administration of Gov. Daniel KcKee. The work,...
Providence, RITurnto10.com

New guidelines loosen limits on Rhode Island nightclubs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island nightclubs are back at full capacity if they are willing to check more than just IDs. By the end of the month, clubs in the state can go back to normal capacity if they make sure everyone walking in is vaccinated or they can open at half capacity if they don't want to check.
Providence, RIGoLocalProv

Here Is What You Can Buy for $2 to $3 Million in RI

Take a look at a selection of three homes around Rhode Island that price between $2 million and $3 million. The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty have put together some great suggestions for you. $2,995,000. Listed by Stephen Murphy and Ray Mott. A rare opportunity to own...
Washington County, RIricentral.com

URI to celebrate its 135th Commencement next weekend

KINGSTON – It will be much smaller compared to past celebrations, but the University of Rhode Island will still be ringing in its 135th Commencement next weekend. Despite all of the challenges that students have faced over this past year, and the sacrifices that had to be made in the best interest of public health, graduates were able to persevere.
Providence County, RIProvidence Business News

Applications for R.I. 10K Small Businesses program due June 1

PROVIDENCE – Applications for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Rhode Island program’s 15th cohort are due by June 1, the Community College of Rhode Island announced Monday. The program, which is delivered in partnership with CCRI, will begin in September 2021 and will be free to participants. Members of...
TrafficProvidence Business News

R.I. gas prices rise 6 cents

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 6 cents week to week to $2.94 per gallon Monday, 11 cents below the national average of $3.05 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday. One year prior, the average price of regular gas in the...
Pawtucket, RImotifri.com

Back in Business: Rhode Island theaters plan their in-person return

As we wrap up our (hopefully) last pandemic season, where theaters were making the best of digital resources and innovative engagement, we’re seeing more signs of in-person performing arts everyday. This week featured Window Dressing: A Night of Live Entertainment in Wickford presented by the West Bay Community Theater, and...
Providence, RIBoston Globe

Would gun control have prevented the recent shootings in Rhode Island?

PROVIDENCE — Around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, four men in a four-door silver Dodge Ram with Tennessee plates slowly drove into the city’s Washington Park neighborhood and stopped outside 87 Carolina Ave. They jumped out with guns drawn and started shooting at a group of people on the porch, firing off more than 40 rounds of bullets. Eight people were injured by gun fire, and one person was injured by “something else.” The victims ranged in age from 19 to 25 years old.