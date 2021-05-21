Golf superstar Phil Mickelson 'has the bit in his teeth' at the PGA Championship
KIAWAH ISLAND — At about 1:30 p.m. Friday, Phil Mickelson shut the back gate on his official vehicle of the PGA Championship and fist-bumped his brother and caddie, Tim. "Good job today, man," Mickelson said before climbing into the black Cadillac Escalade and driving out of the players' parking lot near the Ocean Course clubhouse. Mickelson was wearing the sunglasses that have now become a trademark, but the one fan standing nearby as he wheeled past recognized him.www.postandcourier.com