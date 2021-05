This article is part of our DraftKings PGA series. Location: Charlotte, N.C. At more than 7,500 yards for a par-71, Quail Hollow has often been the biggest brute on the PGA Tour calendar, an absolute behemoth that closes with the famed Green Mile. This year, however, it won't be the very biggest of the brutes – that's because in two weeks the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island will check in at an all-time record of 7,876 yards for the PGA Championship. Yes, a mere pitching wedge shy of 8,000. Unreal. But Quail Hollow will serve as a pretty good tuneup for the year's second major.