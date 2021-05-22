newsbreak-logo
Netflix's new horror anime 'Trese' features the most charming sewer goblin you'll meet today

By Justin Carter
syfy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has made strides lately with anime, particularly with Castlevania and Yasuke. Now they're looking to continue their hot streak with Trese, which just dropped its first trailer. And if you find yourself in need of some cartoon blood and guts now that Castlevania has bowed out, this looks to be your type of show.

