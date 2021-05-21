California Won’t Be Getting Speed Enforcement Cameras
A bill introduced this year that would have created a pilot program to use cameras for speed enforcement was killed in the Appropriations Committee yesterday. A.B. 550 had been awaiting its fate in the Assembly “suspense file,” which is where bills that have a fiscal impact are sent until they are decided on all at once. “Suspense Day” was yesterday, and it was a rough day for a lot of bills. There was no discussion; the chairs of the Appropriation Committees in each house basically read off a list of the bills they have agreed will pass.cal.streetsblog.org