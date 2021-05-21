California Won’t Be Getting Speed Enforcement Cameras

(Border Restrictions to continue at least one more month).....Homeland Security made the announcement. They said to fight COVID 19 spread and protect our citizens, the US is continuing restrictions on non-essential travel at the land borders through June 21, while allowing essential trade and travel. The US, Canada and Mexico all agreed to continue the restrictions at least one more month. The restrictions were originally imposed in March 2020 and have been extended every month since then. Mexico was the first to announce the latest extention. Last week Mexican officials said they hoped this would be the last time the restriction would be extended, and border would open to normal routines on June 22nd. US businesses have also lobbied to ease the restrictions.