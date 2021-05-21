Public Health Officials: Kansas City Students Should Still Mask

Here's a quick peek at local guidance and a dress code for Summer school and beyond. KC-area public health directors recommend school districts continue to require masks. Directors of 11 local public health departments joined together to sign a letter recommending school districts in the Kansas City area continue to require masks in school.The letter, issued Friday afternoon through the Mid-America Regional Council, said the continued recommendation for masking is in accordance with recent changes in guidance from the CDC."It's great news that children ages 12 and up can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but kids under age 12 aren't eligible yet," said Dr. Jennifer Watts, chief emergency management medical officer, with Children's Mercy Kansas City.