Kansas City, KS

Public Health Officials: Kansas City Students Should Still Mask

tonyskansascity.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a quick peek at local guidance and a dress code for Summer school and beyond. KC-area public health directors recommend school districts continue to require masks. Directors of 11 local public health departments joined together to sign a letter recommending school districts in the Kansas City area continue to require masks in school.The letter, issued Friday afternoon through the Mid-America Regional Council, said the continued recommendation for masking is in accordance with recent changes in guidance from the CDC."It's great news that children ages 12 and up can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but kids under age 12 aren't eligible yet," said Dr. Jennifer Watts, chief emergency management medical officer, with Children's Mercy Kansas City.

www.tonyskansascity.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas City, MOPosted by
Kansas City Digest

Vaccine database: Kansas City sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Kansas City: 1. 4149 N Oak Trafficway (816) 454-5541; 2. 11124 Holmes Rd (816) 942-3262; 3. 6244 Brookside Blvd (816) 444-0444; 4. 7907 State Line Rd (816) 444-2000; 5. 8421 NW Prairie View Rd (816) 746-1933; 6. 3902 Main St (816) 931-5452; 7. 13101 State Line Rd (816) 942-2438; 8. 10205 State Line Rd (816) 942-0134; 9. 4990 NE Vivion Rd (816) 454-8800; 10. 5440 NW 64th St (816) 741-5576; 11. 4750 Lees Summit Rd (816) 350-3886; 12. 2435 Independence Ave (816) 483-6464; 13. 4531 Troost Ave (816) 756-5005; 14. 315 W 75th St (816) 361-4639; 15. 921 Main St (816) 842-2514; 16. 5901 Independence Ave (816) 231-2033; 17. 7003 Bannister Rd (816) 761-7715; 18. 8420 N Madison Ave (816) 436-8025; 19. 8301 N St Clair Ave 816-505-1010; 20. 207 NE Englewood Rd 816-454-4763; 21. 5330 NW 64th St 816-505-7163; 22. 4820 N Oak Trafficway (913) 551-8510; 23. 500 NE Barry Rd (913) 551-8510; 24. 3801 Independence Ave (816) 231-4717; 25. 8130 N Church Rd 816-439-4006; 26. 5110 N Oak Trafficway 816-452-0005; 27. 9700 N Cedar Ave 816-415-9918; 28. 401 NE Barry Rd 816-436-5033; 29. 1100 E 63rd St 816-822-9121; 30. 4630 Troost Ave 816-931-8337; 31. 2501 Linwood Blvd 816-861-4423; 32. 5400 Independence Ave 816-231-0730; 33. 7500 Wornall Rd 816-444-4179; 34. 9430 Blue Ridge Blvd 816-765-5279; 35. 3845 Broadway Blvd 816-561-7620; 36. 8301 N Church Rd 816-792-4644; 37. 7207 N Hwy M1 816-436-8900; 38. N Antioch Rd 816-448-2061; 39. 8551 N Boardwalk Ave 816-741-1099; 40. 1701 W 133rd St 816-942-3847; 41. 11601 E US Hwy 40 816-313-1183;
Kansas City, MOdistrictadministration.com

Why mask mandates are ending in growing number of schools

A steady stream of superintendents and school boards are making masks optional even as the CDC urges keeping all COVID precautions in place until the end of the school year. Mask requirements came to an end over the last several days in several Kansas City, Missouri-area districts, including Blues Springs, Lee’s Summit and.
Wyandotte County, KSwibwnewsnow.com

Last Two Counties Consider Dropping Mask Mandates

The last two Kansas counties that require residents to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 will keep the mandates in place for now to discuss new federal guidelines that loosened mask requirements. Health officials in Douglas and Wyandotte counties are reviewing guidelines announced by the Centers for Disease...
Kansas City, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Area COVID-19 vaccination sites

All Missourians ages 16 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines. Some of the places where vaccinations are being given:. Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City, and 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City. Vaccinations are...
Wyandotte County, KSnewsnirvana.com

It's graduation week for LSR7 students

It’s graduation week for the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District. As with last year, this year’s graduation ceremonies for Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit North and Lee’s Summit West high schools were planned with social distancing mandates in mind and will be held at Children’s Mercy Park in Wyandotte County, Kansas.
Missouri StateKFVS12

Nearly 100K southeast Mo. residents fully vaccinated

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Nearly 100,000 people in southeast Missouri are now fully vaccinated. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 99,978 are fully vaccinated as of Monday, May 17, that’s about 23.2 percent. Statewide, 32.9 percent are fully vaccinated. As of Monday, a total of 128,006...
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...