Calhoun County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 10:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Ouachita River At Camden. * Until late Thursday night. * At 9:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 30.5 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 31.5 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, State Highway 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 30.5 Sat 9 AM 31.3 31.4 30.6 31.5 7 PM 5/23

alerts.weather.gov
Bradley County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bradley County in southeastern Arkansas Southeastern Calhoun County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 655 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hilo, or 14 miles southeast of Hampton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Warren... Hermitage Ingalls... Hilo Moro Bay State Park... Lanark Moro Bay... Banks Carmel... Farmville Johnsonville... Blanchton Vick... Gravelridge Mt Olive in Bradley County... Marsden Jersey... Sumpter HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Calhoun County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 19:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLARK...NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN...SOUTH CENTRAL DALLAS AND NORTHERN OUACHITA COUNTIES At 527 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chidester, or 14 miles northwest of Camden, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Camden... Bearden Chidester... Poison Springs State Park Highland Industrial Park... White Oak Lake State Park Harlow... East Camden Amy... Eagle Mills Harmony Grove... Holly Springs Reader... Warner Hopeville... Tates Bluff Bragg City... Millville HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Clark County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Ouachita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLARK...NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN...SOUTH CENTRAL DALLAS AND NORTHERN OUACHITA COUNTIES At 527 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chidester, or 14 miles northwest of Camden, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Camden... Bearden Chidester... Poison Springs State Park Highland Industrial Park... White Oak Lake State Park Harlow... East Camden Amy... Eagle Mills Harmony Grove... Holly Springs Reader... Warner Hopeville... Tates Bluff Bragg City... Millville HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Clark County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Dallas, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Ouachita The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas Western Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Ouachita County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 320 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Whelen Springs, or 12 miles east of Prescott, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gurdon... Sparkman Whelen Springs... Beirne Tates Bluff... Princeton Pine Grove... Dalark Manning... Ouachita Reader... Vaden HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bradley County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Cleveland, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Cleveland; Ouachita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BRADLEY...SOUTHERN CLEVELAND...CENTRAL CALHOUN AND CENTRAL OUACHITA COUNTIES At 606 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cullendale, or 7 miles east of Camden, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This storm has produced half dollar size hail. Locations impacted include Camden... Hampton Hermitage... Harrell Highland Industrial Park... Weeks Hampton Municipal Airport... Lanark East Camden... Banks Tinsman... Delhi Farmville... Harmony Grove Locust Bayou... Warner Woodberry... Frenchport HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Clark County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Cleveland, Dallas, Grant, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Grant; Ouachita SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CLEVELAND SOUTHEASTERN CLARK...SOUTHWESTERN GRANT...DALLAS AND NORTHWESTERN OUACHITA COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 314 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Whelen Springs, or 10 miles east of Prescott, moving northeast at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gurdon... Leola Sparkman... Carthage Whelen Springs... Beirne Dogwood... Jenkins Ferry State Park Princeton... Tulip Manning... Ouachita Reader... Vaden Bunn... Willow Pine Grove... Dalark A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central, southeastern and southwestern Arkansas.
Clark County, ARweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Clark, Dallas, Garland, Hot Spring, Johnson, Logan, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-29 13:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-29 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Garland; Hot Spring; Johnson; Logan; Montgomery; Ouachita; Pike; Polk; Pope; Scott; Yell FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Arkansas...southwest Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following areas, in central Arkansas, Garland, Pope and Yell. In southwest Arkansas, Clark, Dallas, Hot Spring, Ouachita and Pike. In western Arkansas, Johnson, Logan, Montgomery, Polk and Scott. * Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon * Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. Although the overall coverage and intensity of precipitation is expected to decrease, saturated conditions from previous heavy rainfall will promote conditions favorable for flash flooding. * Heaviest rainfall associated with showers and thunderstorms could cause roads to be impassable while visibility is restricted.