Cranberry Township, PA

Body found inside car that exploded in Cranberry restaurant parking lot

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGWcI_0a7Z0l7W00

CRANBERRY, Pa. — A body was found inside the burned-out remains of a car in Cranberry Friday evening.

Channel 11′s crew at the scene could see the remains inside what was left of the vehicle.

Viewer video sent to Channel 11 showed massive flames engulfing the vehicle as it sat in the parking lot near Moe’s and Red Robin. Fire officials said the vehicle exploded.

Officials said they were called shortly after 5 p.m. to the scene for reports of the fire.

Here is a map showing where the car exploded:

It’s not clear at this point what caused the fire or the identity of the person in the car.

