newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

New Jersey Celebrates Bob Dylan’s 80th Birthday

By Big Joe Henry
Posted by 
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This Monday, May 24, 2021 will be Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday. Bob Dylan is the epitome of Rock n Roll and some say he is the most prolific songwriter ever. The impact he’s had on arts and entertainment throughout the world is significant. Bob Dylan has written more than 600 songs and sold more than 100 million records, winning 10 Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, the Academy Award in 2000 for Best Original Song “Things Have Changed” from the movie Wonder Boys, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, his songs are in the Grammy Hall of Fame, in 2008 he won the Pulitzer Prize for Special Citations and he remains the only rock 'n' roll musician to win The Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016.

nj1015.com
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ1015 has the best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Springsteen
Person
Pete Seeger
Person
Donovan
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Joe Henry
Person
John Lennon
Person
Joni Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Rock N Roll#Mitchell Hall#Golden Globe Award#The Academy Award#Universal Music#Heavens Door Whiskey#Iron Range#Red Bank#Vogel Theatre#Happy Birthday Bob#Song#Arts#Humble Beginnings#Basie#Northern Minnesota#Downtown Caf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Grammy
News Break
Entertainment
Related