New Jersey Celebrates Bob Dylan’s 80th Birthday

This Monday, May 24, 2021 will be Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday. Bob Dylan is the epitome of Rock n Roll and some say he is the most prolific songwriter ever. The impact he’s had on arts and entertainment throughout the world is significant. Bob Dylan has written more than 600 songs and sold more than 100 million records, winning 10 Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, the Academy Award in 2000 for Best Original Song “Things Have Changed” from the movie Wonder Boys, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, his songs are in the Grammy Hall of Fame, in 2008 he won the Pulitzer Prize for Special Citations and he remains the only rock 'n' roll musician to win The Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016.