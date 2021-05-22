Business leaders continue to blame federal unemployment aid for Florida's labor shortage

(Washington, D.C., May 21, 2021) – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. penned an op-ed for the Kansas City Business Journal highlighting the need to help get Kansans back to work and halt enhanced unemployment benefits brought on by President Biden and the Democrats. Earlier this year, Democrats forced through legislation without any Republican support that provided an additional $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits, in turn making it more profitable for many Americans to stay unemployed. This month’s dismal Department of Labor (DOL) report showed an uptick in the unemployment rate to 6.1% and employers only adding 266,000 jobs last month, despite widespread projections of over one million jobs to be gained in April. Senator Marshall’s op-ed follows the introduction of his Get Americans Back to Work Act, which decreases the federal unemployment benefits to $150 per week at the end of May, and then fully repeals them out at the end of June. In his op-ed, Senator Marshall said in part,