newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Business leaders continue to blame federal unemployment aid for Florida's labor shortage

By Troy Kinsey
mynews13.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORIDA — A year after skyrocketing amid the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Florida's unemployment rate has fallen to roughly one percentage point higher than it was in the two years before the crisis began. That's of little consolation to some business leaders, however, who argue that a continuing federal unemployment compensation stipend is creating a labor shortage that is holding back economic growth.

www.mynews13.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rate#Federal Jobs#Government Jobs#Aid Workers#Economic Crisis#The American Rescue Plan#Floridians#Fpuc#American#Labor Day#Florida Leaders#State Economists#Back Economic Growth#Laid Off Workers#Indications#Hirings#People#Executive#Blame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
News Break
Congress
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Ellicottville, NYTimes-Herald

Borrello: Enhanced unemployment to blame for shortage of workers

ELLICOTTVILLE — Enhanced unemployment benefits in response to COVID-19 are largely to blame for the region’s labor shortage and should be eliminated, state Sen. George Borrello and others said Friday. Borrello, speaking at the Ellicottville Brewing Co., called for passage a bill that would require Gov. Andrew Cuomo to opt...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Great Bend Post

Sen. Marshall: Time to cut unemployment benefits

(Washington, D.C., May 21, 2021) – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. penned an op-ed for the Kansas City Business Journal highlighting the need to help get Kansans back to work and halt enhanced unemployment benefits brought on by President Biden and the Democrats. Earlier this year, Democrats forced through legislation without any Republican support that provided an additional $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits, in turn making it more profitable for many Americans to stay unemployed. This month’s dismal Department of Labor (DOL) report showed an uptick in the unemployment rate to 6.1% and employers only adding 266,000 jobs last month, despite widespread projections of over one million jobs to be gained in April. Senator Marshall’s op-ed follows the introduction of his Get Americans Back to Work Act, which decreases the federal unemployment benefits to $150 per week at the end of May, and then fully repeals them out at the end of June. In his op-ed, Senator Marshall said in part,
Congress & CourtsLima News

Portman speaks on unemployment aid

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Rob Portman took to the Senate floor on Wednesday to ask the Biden administration to end the expanded federal unemployment insurance, which is set to continue until Labor Day. Portman argued that the extra $300 per week from the federal government for unemployed Americans gives little...
Public HealthBismarck Tribune

Letter: Workforce shortage predates pandemic

Governor Burgum made an error when, at the advice of his friends in the Chamber of Commerce, he made the decision that North Dakota would no longer participate in the pandemic-related unemployment benefits, leaving approximately 15,000 North Dakota workers short and over $100 million dollars in federal funds on the table.
Florida StatePosted by
Joe Duncan

Here's What the Vaccine Passport Ban Means for Florida Businesses

Going foward, you can't ask for proof of vaccination. A policial kufuffle kicked off early this month when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 2006 (SB2006), otherwise known as the Emergency Management bill. Among other things, the bill bans so-called "vaccine passports" in the State of Florida. Now, if you're anything like me, as you watched the bickering back and forth on the subject, you probably sat and wondered to yourself, "What on earth is a vaccine passport?"
California StateWillits News

Can California make the post-COVID economy more equal?

Telework. Affordable college. A system to pay parents to care for their toddlers and workers to train for better jobs. A high school education that teaches young adults how to start their own business. These ideas emerged as potentially bipartisan solutions to job displacement and inequality in a CalMatters and Milken Institute virtual panel Tuesday about the post-COVID future of work in California.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

No turning back on pandemic unemployment support

Amid a once-in-a-generation crisis, Republican-led states are pulling out all stops to abandon their responsibility to unemployed workers and their families. These states have decided to roll back emergency pandemic unemployment payments, which are fully funded by the federal government. Their misguided actions will hurt workers, families, and the nation’s recovery, and will exacerbate existing racial, gender, and class inequities.
Plantation, FLClick10.com

Experts say ‘free money’ is not to blame for labor shortage

PLANTATION, Fla. – Experts are predicting some problems this summer as more masks come down and travel picks up. There’s a looming labor shortage in the hospitality and tourism industry that is already affecting consumers in South Florida. Almost everywhere you turn, you may notice “Help Wanted” signs. “It’s very...
Georgia StateGwinnett Daily Post

How Georgia’s economy compares to other states

The COVID-19 pandemic sent economic shockwaves through the U.S. economy, tripling the monthly unemployment to nearly 15% and leading to a more than 30% quarterly decline in GDP -- by far the largest economic contraction in U.S. history. No corner of the country was untouched by the pandemic's economic consequences...
Pensacola, FLWCTV

Gov. DeSantis signs tax package, includes 3 tax holidays

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) - Floridians are again getting a break from sales taxes, with so called “tax holidays” for back-to-school purchases and emergency preparedness. Some sales taxes will also be suspended during a “freedom week” to spur sales of recreational equipment and supplies, as well as to encourage people back into music venues, museums and public events. Freedom week will take place the first week of July.