Former Kansas defensive end commits to Auburn

By JORDAN D. HILL
Dothan Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Auburn Tigers have yet added another player to bolster the defensive line. Former Kansas defensive end Marcus Harris committed to the Tigers on Friday. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Harris will be a rising sophomore this fall. Harris announced his decision on Twitter. A Montgomery native, Harris redshirted at Kansas in...

dothaneagle.com
