‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 2 Is Deep Into Production, Showrunner Confirms

We are at the halfway mark for Freeform’s hit drama Cruel Summer, and there are so many irons in the fire regarding the different storylines in play, the back half of the season really could go in any direction and still find plenty to explore. On one hand, there’s Kate (Olivia Holt) and her relationship with her captor, Martin Harris (Blake Lee), which took a left turn back in 1993 during the final scene of episode five. Then there’s Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) and the lawsuit she is bringing against Kate and her family for the damaging claims they made by calling Jeanette a liar. Is a trial in the future?