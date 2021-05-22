newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 2 Is Deep Into Production, Showrunner Confirms

By Chelsea Stewart
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’re like us, you’re ready for the next season of Power Book II: Ghost. The show first premiered in the summer of 2020, picking up after the Power series finale as Tariq St. Patrick tries to navigate life without his father. The season 1 finale featured a bombshell moment that saw the Stansfield College student murder his professor for meddling in his personal life, leaving fans anxious for the next season.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

106K+
Followers
58K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney Kemp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Series#Book Series#Series Production#Series Finale#Stansfield College#Instagram Live#Entertainment Weekly#Q A#Powerghost#P Power#Showrunner Courtney Kemp#Power Book Iii#Pacing#Professor Jabari Reynolds#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
World Series
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Saint Patrick's Day
Related
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The Witcher EP Says Season 2 Is Currently Deep Into Post-Production

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions, fans of Netflix’s The Witcher have had to sit through a long waiting period for season 2. But fortunately, now that principal photography is finished, the crew is putting the finishing touches on the next chapter in the story of Geralt. Even...
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

MODOK season 2 will feature more X-Men, says showrunner

Ahead of the show's May 21 debut on Hulu, M.O.D.O.K. writer and showrunner Jordan Blum shared that season 2 would introduce even more mutants, including well-known members of the X-Men. Blum shared in an interview with ComicBook that he would do anything to have M.O.D.O.K. and big-name X-Men on the...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Stars On The Power & Diversity Of Starz’s Spinoff – Contenders TV

“People love it!’ Mary J. Blige says about Power Book II: Ghost, the first of several spinoffs of the Courtney Kemp-created series. “People love everything about it and the crazy thing is that Michael was so amazing because people hated him in the first season,” the Oscar nominee and multiple Grammy winner adds of her Ghost co-star Michael Rainey and the evolution of his character Tariq St. Patrick on the Starz series. “He has transitioned into this thing where women around me are talking about how much they love him and how they feel sorry for Tariq and how he has grown into a man.”
MusicGreenwichTime

Jeremih Joins 'Power Book IV: Force' at Starz

As previously announced, the series centers on fan-favorite character Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good. Jeremih will play Elijah, a high-ranking member of CBI who knows how the drug game is played and isn’t afraid to bend the rules. As Jenard Sampson’s (Kris D. Lofton) closest ally, there’s nothing he won’t do to prove his loyalty to both the Sampson brothers.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Cruel Summer Season 1 Ending: Showrunner Is Promising Answers To All Mysteries

We are at the halfway mark for Freeform’s hit drama Cruel Summer, and there are so many irons in the fire regarding the different storylines in play, the back half of the season really could go in any direction and still find plenty to explore. On one hand, there’s Kate (Olivia Holt) and her relationship with her captor, Martin Harris (Blake Lee), which took a left turn back in 1993 during the final scene of episode five. Then there’s Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) and the lawsuit she is bringing against Kate and her family for the damaging claims they made by calling Jeanette a liar. Is a trial in the future?
TV SeriesCollider

‘Bridgerton’: Shonda Rhimes to Write Young Queen Charlotte Spinoff as Flagship Series Gets New Showrunner for Seasons 3 and 4

Several big announcements are happening in the Bridgerton universe today. Netflix has announced a spinoff series for the character of Queen Charlotte, and Shonda Rhimes herself is set to write and executive produce, with Betsy Beers and Tom Verica also executive producing. At the same time, Jess Brownell - who has worked on several different Shondaland shows - is getting promoted to showrunner for the upcoming seasons of the main Bridgerton show.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Power Book IV

Rapper Jeremih Boards ‘Power Book IV’ at Starz. Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and rapper Jeremih is joining Starz’s Power universe. Jeremih (Jeremy P. Felton) will recur on Power Book IV: Force, which centers on Tommy Egan…
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Blue Bloods' Showrunner Planned The Season 11 Finale As A Series Finale

Spoilers ahead for the Blue Bloods Season 11 finale, “Justifies the Means.”. Season 11 of CBS’ police procedural Blue Bloods came to an end with a rousing finale, and while the show is indeed coming back for Season 12, as announced by the network in April, that renewal wasn't a sure thing when the season was still filming. And showrunner Kevin Wade revealed the reason why he and the show's creative team crafted the Season 11 conclusion in a way that would have also worked as an official series finale.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 spoilers: Meet Detective Kevin Whitman

It’s pretty much a given that Power Book II: Ghost is going to throw some sort of law enforcement at you. There always has to be some opposition to drug operations and/or murder, and just like with Power itself, some new faces are going to constantly enter the mix to try and shake up the game.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Resident Co-Showrunner Is Already Hyping A ‘Ginormous’ Season 5 With A New Villain

Spoilers ahead for The Resident Season 4 finale, “Past, Present, Future.”. The Season 4 finale of Fox’s medical drama The Resident was full of emotions and even teased Chastain Park Memorial’s newest financial worry. New dad Conrad was eager to get a patient into a sickle cell trial. However, it did not end in the way he had hoped and foreshadowed what it could mean for Chastain moving forward. Co-showrunner Peter Elkoff is hyping up the recently renewed fifth season and what fans can expect.
TV SeriesComicBook

MODOK Showrunner Jordan Blum on Season 2 Plans, Mutants, and More

Throughout his career, Jordan Blum has been a part of a handful of American comedy staples. The writer spent some time staffed on the writing team for Community, and he wrote for (and produced) nearly 100 episodes of American Dad! Now, the writer has his own show in the form of Marvel's MODOK, a stop-motion animated series coming to Hulu next week.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Locke & Key: Darby Stanchfield Confirms Season 3 Production Underway

Less than a month after Darby Stanchfield shared the news that the second season of Netflix's adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's popular fantasy/horror comic book series had wrapped filming, our on-screen Nina Locke is back with some even better news! No, it's not about the second season (but Rodriguez already has our brains percolating over his "soon" post with the winky face- don't judge us). Nope, this one's about the future- because the third season of Locke & Key is now "in full swing" and Stanchfield took to Instagram to mark the occasion officially.
TV SeriesNME

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ air date for final season confirmed

The US release date for the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been confirmed. It was announced earlier this week that the long-running cop comedy’s forthcoming eighth series would premiere in August but no date was given. Now, NBC has confirmed via a new behind the scenes trailer that it...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Noughts + Crosses season 2 fate confirmed by BBC

Noughts + Crosses will be back to tell the next chapter of Sephy Hadley and Callum McGregor's love story, the BBC has confirmed. A second series of the hit drama, which aired its first series in spring 2020, has officially been commissioned, with filming set to begin in South Africa next month.
TV SeriesCollider

'Marvel's M.O.D.O.K' Showrunner on Season 2 Plans and What That 'Offenders' Crossover Might Have Looked Like

About a year ago, I wrote that it is time for M.O.D.O.K.—that's Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing—to enter the MCU, and man, Jordan Blum is trying. Together with Patton Oswalt, Blum brought Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. to Hulu, a half-hour stop-motion comedy focusing on the big-brained baddie (Oswalt) as he juggles his quiet family life with grand ambitions to conquer the world (and maybe murder Iron Man along the way). Recently, I sat down with Blum to discuss all things M.O.D.O.K., from the character's grotesque debut in 1967—he is immediately betrayed by his subordinates and dies in an explosion, that's the brand–to what makes him such a compelling character in 2021. We also touched on plans for a possible season 2, and what those scrapped plans forThe Offenders crossover—which would have also included Howard the Duck and Hit-Monkey—would have looked like.