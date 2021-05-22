newsbreak-logo
POOR THINGS: Mark Ruffalo Joins Yorgos Lanthimos’ Movie Alongside Emma Stone

By Ean Marshall
film-book.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Ruffalo Joins Latest Yorgos Lanthimos’ Film. Academy Award nominee Mark Ruffalo has joined Emma Stone in the cast of Poor Things, the next film from The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos, Searchlight Pictures announced Friday. Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse) has also joined the film that’s set up at Searchlight and...

film-book.com
