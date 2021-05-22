newsbreak-logo
Prince Harry Admits He and Meghan Quit Royal Life After Family Ignored His Pleas for Help

By Ny MaGee
EURweb
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article*Prince Harry opens up about his experience with the media as a senior member of the British royal family in the new Apple TV+ series “The Me You Can’t See.”. The Duke of Sussex says he and his wife, Meghan Markle, were constantly being attacked and harassed by the U.K. press, and when he went to his family for help dealing with the stress of it all, his pleas were “met with total silence.”

eurweb.com
