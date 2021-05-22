Prince Harry Admits He and Meghan Quit Royal Life After Family Ignored His Pleas for Help

Prince Harry gets candid about the 'pain and suffering' he's seen in the royal family and more. Only time will tell if Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family can work out their differences. For now, the Duke of Sussex seems devoted to finding happiness and making a difference in the world via his new life in California with Duchess Meghan, their son Archie and their soon-to-be daughter. As he said in a wide-ranging conversation with Dax Shepard on this week's "Armchair Expert" podcast, he also wants to "break [the[ cycle" that he believes caused his parents pain — and that caused his own mental health to suffer. Part of that cycle was what he described as "a mix between 'The Truman Show' and living in a zoo." Though he understood that as a senior royal, that's part of the "job," there came a time many years ago he realized that job couldn't make him happy. "I was in my early 20s, and I was thinking, I don't want this job, I don't want to be here. I don't want to be doing this. Look what it did to my mum," he recalled, per People. The late Princess Diana, of course, was killed in a car accident while being chased by paparazzi when Harry was 12, which he said left him wondering how he could ever "settle down" without worrying that would "happen again." But given his "position of privilege," Harry said he decided to "stop complaining … [and] make this different," asking himself, "how are you going to make your mum proud and use this platform to really affect change?" Harry's upcoming mental health series with Oprah Winfrey, "The Me You Can't See," is one way he's answering that question. Another is by giving his son, Archie, and future daughter a different life than what he and his father, Prince Charles, had before him. "There's no blame. I don't think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody," he cautioned. "But certainly when it comes to parenting, if I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure that I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on," he said. "There's a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway. We parents, we should be doing the most of we can to try and say, you know what? That happened to me. I'm going to make sure that doesn't happen to you."