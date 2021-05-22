newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

St. Louis Blues look to save first-round series at home vs. Avalanche

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis Blues take on the Colorado Avalanche at home on Friday, the first game of the series to be played in St. Louis. After dropping Wednesday’s matchup by a score of 6-3, the Blues find themselves trailing in the series, 2-0. Going up against the top regular-season club in the NHL, Friday’s game may be St. Louis’ final chance to turn things around. If they can’t pull out a win, they would need to win four-straight games against Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche, which would be an extremely difficult feat to accomplish.

bleedinblue.com
FanSided

FanSided

93K+
Followers
265K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
David Perron
Person
Colton Parayko
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Jaden Schwartz
Person
Justin Faulk
Person
Jon Gillies
Person
Brayden Schenn
Person
Tyler Bozak
Person
Zach Sanford
Person
Vince Dunn
Person
Klim Kostin
Person
Ivan Barbashev
Person
Jake Walman
Person
Ryan O'reilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#He Got Game#Go Game#The Game Awards#The Colorado Avalanche#Covid 19 Protocols#Sv#Enterprise Center#Play#Rough Outings#Four Straight Games#Tyler Tucker Injured#Nhl Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
News Break
Sports
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLNHL

LA Kings vs. St. Louis Blues: How to Watch

Kings look to finish their last home game this season with a win. What you need to know ahead of the game against the St. Louis Blues:. When: May 10 at 7:00 pm PT (Kings Live Pregame Show at 6:30 pm PT) Where: STAPLES Center (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally...
NHLbostonnews.net

Avalanche F Nathan MacKinnon aimed for playoff opener vs. Blues

Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon was back at practice Saturday and is expected to play in Monday's Game 1 of a first-round playoff series against the visiting St. Louis Blues. MacKinnon missed four of the final five regular-season games due to a lower-body injury. But coach Jared Bednar said Saturday...
NHLSports Illustrated

Playoff Preview: St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche

One is a recent Stanley Cup champion. The other just won the President's Trophy. Who has the edge in this thrilling playoff matchup? Ryan Kennedy and Ken Campbell discuss. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
NHLflyingfishhockey.com

Avalanche will rumble past opposition on way to Stanley Cup

It’s my story and I’m stickin’ to it. Back in January, my pick to win the Stanley Cup was the Colorado Avalanche. With the Rocky Mountain boys capturing the Presidents’ Trophy for best record in the regular season, I see no reason to change that prognostication now. Colorado general manager...
NHLThe Spread

Blues vs. Avalanche, 5/17/21 NHL Playoffs Predictions

The Blues and Avalanche will play the opener of their divisional round semifinals on Monday night at 10:00 p.m. ET. With Colorado listed as a massive home favorite and the total sitting at 5.5, what’s the best bet in this Game 1 matchup?. Game Snapshot. 005 St. Louis Blues (+220)...
NHLCBS Sports

Underdog Blues undermanned against No. 1 seed Avalanche

Two years ago, the St. Louis Blues had the fewest points in the league nearly halfway through the season. They got on a roll and didn't stop until they won the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history. This season, in a condensed schedule, St. Louis was in...
NHLNHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs preview: Veterans with 1,000 games eye first title

Thornton of Maple Leafs, Suter of Wild, Weber of Canadiens looking to end drought. The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs start Saturday and NHL.com is taking a look at different types of players who can have a big impact on the postseason. Today, veteran players in the 2021 playoffs who have played the most games without winning a Stanley Cup.
NHLNHL

Round 1 Schedule: Blues at Avalanche or Golden Knights

The St. Louis Blues will open the Stanley Cup Playoffs against either the Colorado Avalanche or the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, May 17 at 9 p.m. CT. If the Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night, the Blues will play Colorado in the first round. If the Avalanche lose in any fashion, the Blues will meet Vegas instead.
NHLNHL

3 Keys: Islanders at Penguins, Game 1 of first round

Varlamov expected to start for New York; Malkin game-time decision for Pittsburgh. Evgeni Malkin will be a game-time decision for the Pittsburgh Penguins when they play the New York Islanders in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. The center practiced Saturday but...
NHLNBC Sports

The Roundtable: Stanley Cup Predictions

The NBC Sports Edge staff have gathered to give their first-round picks in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. There are eight series to get to, so let’s get to it. Editor’s Note: Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news and updates. Plus, it allows you to easily track your favorite players. Get it here!
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Playoff Series Preview: (1) Colorado Avalanche vs. (4) St. Louis Blues

It took the full 56-game schedule, but the Colorado Avalanche managed to climb the West Division mountain and end the season with the best record in the NHL. The Avs tied the Golden Knights with 82 points but finished tops in the league on the strength of having more regulation wins than the Knights. As a result, they have guaranteed home-ice advantage through the playoffs and a first-round matchup with the St. Louis Blues.