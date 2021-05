Saturday afternoon at Southwestern, the Pulaski County Maroons baseball team dropped the homestanding Warriors 4-1 in a cross-town rivalry matchup. "I thought Kaleb Adams battled for us all game long," said Pulaski head coach Kent Mayfield. "Didn't have his best stuff early, but was very efficient. Defensively we played okay. I thought we made a couple big plays late in the game to help us seal the win. Offensively I liked our approach at the plate. We had some excellent at bats against a tough lefty (Southwestern senior Tyler Pumphrey), however we were picked off several times and missed a couple of signs that really cost us. Moving forward we really have to clean that kind of stuff up."