Zavala a semifinalist for Dick Howser Trophy

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Twin Cities chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA) today announced the nomination of Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba for the National Hockey League’s (NHL) Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The trophy is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. He hosted the inaugural Matt Dumba Hockey Without Limits Camp on Feb. 27 at the Guidant John Rose MN OVAL as part of Hockey Day Minnesota 2021. The camp was created to bring more diversity and inclusion to the game and help provide more children the opportunity to play the great sport of hockey. Over 100 youth hockey players from The Herb Brooks Foundation, The Hendrickson Foundation and New Directions Youth Ministry participated in the camp led by Minnesota Hockey coaches. Dumba has tallied 21 points (6-15=21) in 49 games this season and ranks fourth on the team in blocked shots (74) and hits (71). The 6-foot, 185-pound native of Calgary, Alberta, recorded the game-winning goal in a 4-3 overtime win vs. Los Angeles on Feb. 27 to become the franchise leader in overtime goals (6). In nine seasons with the Wild, he owns 195 points (68-127=195), 69 power play points, 271 penalty minutes and a plus-27 rating in 460 games. Dumba was the recipient of the 2020 King Clancy Memorial Trophy as he contributed his time, money and efforts to a number of community initiatives during the 2019-20 season and helped form the Hockey Diversity Alliance. The winner of the Masterton Trophy is selected by a poll among the 31 chapters of the PHWA at the end of the regular season. NHL writers first presented the trophy in 1968 to commemorate the late Bill Masterton, who played for the Minnesota North Stars and exhibited to a high degree the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Masterton died on Jan. 15, 1968, as a result of head injuries suffered during a game.