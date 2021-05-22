newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

A Japanese composer, a Burkina Faso story-teller and a Congolese rapper make an opera

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA chance meeting in Berlin was the spark for a new opera melding influences from rap, West African traditions and classical music, writes Clair MacDougall in the Burkina Faso capital, Ouagadougou. Japanese composer Keiko Fujiie balances her electric piano on a wooden bench, places her fingers on the keys and...

www.bbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congolese#Rapper#African Music#Classical Music#France#French#Congo Brazzaville#Burkinab#L Bas Ou#Faso Story Teller#Western Burkina Faso#European Opera#Musicians#Flute#Ouagadougou#West African Traditions#Balafon#Classical Players#Exile Fujiie#Berlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
World
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
BBC
News Break
Music
Related
MoviesHighsnobiety

'Retribution': The Short Film About Africa's Stolen Artefacts

Warning: This post contains details of colonial histories and violent experiences that some readers may find upsetting. Walking through the world as an African informs your gaze in a curious way. The legacy of colonialism can be found everywhere. In museums, it's inescapable; virtually every display of African art history is steeped in violence. In a cultural reckoning that is long overdue, a debate over the restitution of Africa's heritage has returned with new fervor – but never more poetically than in the short film Retribution.
Worcester, MAtelegram.com

Song of the Week: Ghost of the Machine takes off with 'Burkina Faso'

There are two things that are immediately apparent in the music video for “Burkina Faso,” the latest single from Worcester rapper Ghost of the Machine, from the local label Genosha Records. The first is that it makes exquisite use of the Worcester cityscape. Filmed atop the Major Taylor Parking Garage, the video depicts Ghost on the empty top floor of the garage, center of a 360-degree panorama that includes such notable buildings as the Hilton Garden Hotel, the Palladium, the DCU Center and the Mercantile Center. It's a simple concept, but it's done with a great sense of scale.
MusicSoompi

ENHYPEN To Make Japanese Debut

ENHYPEN will be making their debut in the Japanese music scene!. On May 11, the group announced on their official website that they would be making their Japanese debut on July 6 with the album “BORDER : 儚い” (“BORDER: Hakanai”). The album will feature three songs including an original Japanese...
PhotographyThe Guardian

James Barnor: Accra/London: A Retrospective review – deft African innovator

In 1946, James Barnor was a teenager teaching basket-weaving in a missionary school in his native Ghana, when he was given a Kodak Baby Brownie camera by a fellow teacher. The following year, having abandoned plans to be a policeman, Barnor began an apprenticeship under his cousin, JP Dodoo, a local portrait photographer. So began the creative journey mapped out in this deftly curated retrospective of a pioneering African photographer who, aged 91, is finally receiving the attention he deserves.
AfricaNew York Post

Malian woman Halima Cisse’s 9 babies need ‘2 to 3 months’ in incubator

The world waits with bated breath to know if Malian mom Halima Cisse will break a world record after having nine babies at once — an “exceedingly rare” nonuplet. According to her doctors at the Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca, Morocco, the premature siblings are expected to spend at least “two to three months” in incubators, they told Agence France-Presse. The clinic’s medical director, Youssef Alaoui, declared the case “extremely rare” and “exceptional,” according to the BBC’s report.
IndiaPosted by
Daily Mail

China's chilling warning: Australia will be the 'first hit' if the 'insignificant' nation meddles in Chinese conflicts - as Beijing boasts of ballistic missiles which can reach Down Under

Australia's military is 'weak,' 'insignificant' and will be the 'first hit' in any potential conflict over Taiwan, Chinese propagandists have warned. The chilling message in the Communist Party mouthpiece, the Global Times, comes as Australian naval forces completed war game exercises with the US, France and Japan held between May 11 and 17 in the East China Sea.
WorldBBC

Wael al-Saad Tawadros: Coptic monk hanged over bishop's murder in Egypt

A Coptic Christian monk who was convicted over the 2018 killing of the head of an ancient Egyptian desert monastery has been hanged. Bishop Epiphanius was found bludgeoned to death in July 2018 at Saint Macarius monastery in the Western Desert. Another monk convicted for his role in the crime...
Violent CrimesTimes Daily

Baptism party attacked in northern Burkina Faso, killing 15

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Suspected Islamic extremists attacked a baptism party in northern Burkina Faso, killing at least 15 people and sending terrified civilians fleeing to other towns, authorities said Wednesday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed...
Sex CrimesThe Guardian

Ethiopian patriarch pleads for international help to stop rape and genocide by government troops

Ethiopian government forces and their allies are committing genocide in the country’s war-torn northern province of Tigray, the head of Ethiopia’s Orthodox Church has claimed in a videoed statement demanding urgent international intervention. The appeal by Abuna [Patriarch] Mathias follows fresh allegations of ethnic cleansing, gang rapes, extrajudicial killings and...
WorldPosted by
The Infatuation

Where To Eat Near The British Museum

Going to one of London’s museums is one of the best ways to spend a day in this city. But, it’s also a lot of effort. There’s all that standing, the countless thoughtful head tilts, and the anxiety of pretending you know the difference between cubism and expressionism. That’s why it’s important to go to the right restaurants that are not only nearby, but where you can sit down, relax, refuel, and Google whether that painting you saw was of a fruit basket or a parrot. These are the best spots to hit after spending a few hours at The British Museum.
FIFAgoal.com

No Zaha as Ivory Coast release squad list for Ghana and Burkina Faso friendlies

Ahead of the upcoming international break, Patrice Beaumelle has named his team for the two friendly matches lined up. Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha is missing but Ivory Coast have named Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe and Manchester United’s Amad Diallo in their 24-man squad for next month’s international friendly matches. The...
MilitarySun-Journal

Burkina Faso’s army chaplains tested by extremist conflict

Unlimited access to the Maine stories you need. Sign up here for a 7-day free trial. Offer available for new subscribers only. This is an introductory offer available for a limited time. Price is before tax. Upon the expiration of this period, you will be charged the standard rate seven days in advance of expiration. Offer subject to change without notice.
Worldra.co

Japanese composer Yoshi Wada has died

Yoshimasa "Yoshi" Wada has died aged 77. The Japanese artist's death was announced by his son Tashi on May 20th. Wada was a key figure in structured free improvisation and sound installation for decades. After gaining a degree in sculpture, he left Japan for New York City in 1968 and joined the Fluxus art movement, participating in events with founder George Maciunas in the late '60s. From the '70s, Wada performed his own durational works focusing on resonances and overtones, often using homemade and modified instruments built from objects such as the pipes used during his day job as a plumber. He also worked with bagpipes and voice, having studied North Indian singing with Hindustani singer Pandit Pran Nath and Scottish Piobaireachd bagpipe music with Nancy Crutcher. He often used composed frameworks to organise free improvisations and later began focussing on sound installations to explore his interest in the "idea of not being present while the viewer experiences the sound." Wada's work has been published by labels including FMP, EM Records and Edition Omega Point. In later years he collaborated with his son Tashi, whose label Saltern has made key Wada releases available to stream on Bandcamp. Watch a Yoshi and Tashi Wada performance from 2016.
Musicshorefire.com

Grammy-Nominated, Internationally Acclaimed Vocalist Somi Releases Zenzile: The Reimagination Of Miriam Makeba, July 30

SPECIAL GUESTS INCLUDE ANGELIQUE KIDJO, GREGORY PORTER, LADYSMITH BLACK MAMBAZO, SEUN KUTI AND MORE. MUSICAL THEATER PRODUCTION DREAMING ZENZILE—WRITTEN BY / STARRING SOMI AND BASED ON MAKEBA’S LIFE—BEGINS U.S. DATES IN SEPTEMBER. May 21, 2021—On July 30, Grammy-nominated vocalist and songwriter Somi will release her new album, Zenzile: The Reimagination...
Violent Crimesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Unidentified gunmen kill 15 people at baptism in Burkina Faso

Unidentified gunmen opened fire and killed 15 civilians at a baptism in Burkina Faso, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The attack took place overnight in a village in the north of the country, the regional governor said in a statement. Who exactly carried out the shooting and their motives were unclear.
ProtestsYNET News

Protests held worldwide as French Jew's killer escapes trial

Protests were held around the world on Sunday over the court decision in France to allow a man who murdered French Jewish woman Sarah Halimi to avoid trial on the grounds he acted in a drug-induced delirium. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Jewish groups have reacted with outrage to...