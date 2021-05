The Los Angeles Times has named ESPN executive Kevin Merida, an acclaimed journalist who spent more than two decades at The Washington Post, as its next executive editor. Merida, 64, is a veteran reporter and editor; he worked at the Milwaukee Journal and Dallas Morning News before rising through the ranks at the Post as a political reporter, feature writer and national editor before serving, from 2013 to 2015, as managing editor for news and features, the second-ranking newsroom position.