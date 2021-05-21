CSD’s Class of 2021 Celebrates Moment of Triumph in a Year of Pandemic Challenges

The latest edition of Visual Opinion (VO), SVA’s student-run magazine is now online!. Published at the end of each academic year, the graduation-themed issue of VO celebrates the diverse work of the College’s latest group of soon-to-be alumni. As it adapted to uncontrollable circumstances, the class of 2021 managed to find harmony through creation in the most challenging times. Referencing each of this semester’s issues of VO, the editor’s note reminds us, “Don’t forget to give a louder expression to your gifts, that you are still a work in progress, dare to transcend the portals that will feed your evolution, and keep learning, even after our graduation!”