CSD’s Class of 2021 Celebrates Moment of Triumph in a Year of Pandemic Challenges
For the Class of 2021, graduating is more than just the culmination of 12 or more years of schooling. It’s a moment of triumph in a year of pandemic challenges. Canyons District’s graduates have endured a year of loss and grief. They’ve adapted to quarantines and distance learning, and braved the uncertainty of not knowing if the hard work they were putting into artistic or athletic endeavors would pay off in performances, competitions and state and regional championships.www.canyonsdistrict.org