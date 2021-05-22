Reports of aggressive cougar close Baker Lake Trail

BAKER LAKE — The Baker Lake Trail and two nearby campgrounds are closed due to multiple reports of hiker interactions with an aggressive cougar.

The Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest announced the closure Friday, and spokesperson Colton Whitworth said it will remain in effect until the state Department of Fish and Wildlife can either locate a problem animal or confirm it has abated.

Fish and Wildlife and a wildlife biologist will “identify what is going on and whether or not this is a problem animal that may need to be relocated or euthanized,” Whitworth said.

The closure follows a report of one cougar-hiker interaction mid-week, and a second interaction Friday.

“In one report the animal was swiping or smacking at them. ... It’s unusual behavior is what’s sparking the closure,” Whitworth said. “In order to ensure we are doing the best we can to protect public safety, we are closing down the entire trail.”

The 14-mile trail is along the east side of Baker Lake north of Concrete. The affected campgrounds — Maple Grove and Anderson Point — each offer hike-in or boat-in sites located along the trail.

Hikers reported the cougar was resistant to their shouting and waving arms in an effort to scare it off. Whitworth said one of the reporting hikers sprayed the animal with bear spray.

Encounters with aggressive cougars are most likely when the animal is protecting its den, young or food. Such encounters may also be with young cougars curious about people.

Because cougars have a large range, Whitworth said the recently reported encounters are believed to be with the same animal.

If confronted by a cougar, stop, pick up small children and do not run. Face the animal and talk firmly or yell while slowly backing away. Hold your arms or extra clothing up to make yourself appear larger.

If the cougar does not flee, throw anything you have available and if it attacks, stay on your feet and fight back.