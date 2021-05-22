newsbreak-logo
Vaccine rollout extended to 32 and 33-year-olds

By Abigail Nicholson
Cover picture for the articlePeople aged 32 and 33 in England will be offered a coronavirus jab as the latest stage of the rollout starts from today, the NHS has said. As the Government ramps up the rollout, one million more people in their 30s will be able to book their first dose via the NHS website from 7am.

