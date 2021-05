The Minnesota Wild lost 3-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday night in Game 2 of their best of 7 NHL first round playoff series. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has been the best player in this series so far. Jim says Fleury has made some fantastic saves and the only 2 goals he allowed so far in the series were goals that were tough chances for him. He was screened on Matt Dumba's goal last night and the Joel Erickson-Ek goal was a deflection. Souhan says the Wild have played well in this series and are still in good shape tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 in St. Paul Thursday night at 8:30, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports.