On May 7th, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced a plan to rollback COVID-19 restrictions, and here's what that means for Minnesota Twins fans like myself. I've pretty much gone to at least one Twins game just about every year of my life. My parents use to bring me to the Metrodome when I was a little guy, and I have continued the tradition with my boy too. We love Target Field and 2020 sure ruined our annual family trip to Minneapolis to watch a Twins game.