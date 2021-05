Mere hours after last week’s position player meter was published, the Mets fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater. Hugh Quattlebaum was named the new hitting coach and Kevin Howard was named the new assistant hitting coach. At the time of Davis’ firing, despite the offense having experienced a bit of a reawakening the weekend before, the team was 29th in baseball in runs scored. Since Quattlebaum took over, the Mets have scored 25 runs over six games (4.17 runs per game), which is not outstanding, but puts them more in the middle of the pack rather than at the bottom of the league.