Employment: Chief Cumberland County Criminal Investigator, drug task force. Political experience: Current President of Gettysburg Area School Board. What makes you the best candidate? I am a retired Pennsylvania State Trooper who has seen firsthand the value of education whether it be the advancement for college or the vocational side. My wife teaches within the district, and we have one child that has graduated and two children that currently attend. I also currently serve as Chief for the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, Narcotics Division. I am responsible for full and part time employees along with all the budget and operational constraints that arise in both. In addition, I currently serve as President of the Gettysburg Area School Board.