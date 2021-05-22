newsbreak-logo
American Federation Of Musicians Files Unfair Labor Charge Against HBO’s ‘The Gilded Age’

By David Robb
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
The American Federation of Musicians has filed an unfair labor practices charge against HBO, claiming that musicians on The Gilded Age, its 10-part miniseries filming in New York, were fired after they asked to be represented by the union. The charge was filed with the National Labor Relations Board. After...

