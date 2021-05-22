newsbreak-logo
Approximately 190,000 in U.S. Died from Coronavirus in Joe Biden’s First Four Months in Office

By Alana Mastrangelo
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApproximately 190,000 in the United States have died from the Chinese coronavirus in Joe Biden’s first four months in office. An estimated 190,790 people in the U.S. died due to complications from the coronavirus during Biden’s first four months in the White House. The nationwide death toll — which was at 397,611 when Biden first took office — is now 588,401, according to statistics provided by Johns Hopkins University.

Presidential ElectionVox

The coronavirus is complicating Biden’s democracy agenda

President Joe Biden said he would host a “Summit for Democracy” during his first year in office to demonstrate that, together, democracies can deliver for the world. But it looks like Biden won’t even be able to deliver the meeting on time. According to multiple US officials, the Biden administration...
Public Health987thecoast.com

STATE AGAIN REPORTS FEWER THAN 1,000 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES

New Jersey reported only 858 new coronavirus cases along with 31 virus-related deaths on Tuesday. State officials say four and a half million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The number of new daily cases has dropped by one third in a single week.
Public HealthNPR

Coronavirus Variant From India Appears To Be Spreading In The U.S.

The coronavirus variant first spotted in India appears to be spreading in the United States, and that's worrisome because this variant appears to be highly contagious and better at evading the immune system. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein is here to talk more about it. Welcome back, Rob. ROB STEIN,...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan adds 2,716 cases, 33 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 2,716 coronavirus cases and 33 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Sunday. The latest figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 865,349 and deaths to 18,239 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Public Healthtelegraphherald.com

U.S. coronavirus deaths hit lowest level in 10 months

COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have tumbled to an average of around 600 per day — the lowest level in 10 months — with the number of lives lost dropping to single digits in well over half the states and, on some days, hitting zero. Confirmed infections have fallen to...
Healthmariescountyadvocate.com

Biden Delivers in Four Months

Joe Biden has doubled his initial goal of 100 million vaccinated in his first 100 days, and now 60 percent of all adults have received at least one vaccination. The COVID-19 infection rates are now down to levels not seen since last April, when Donald Trump was President. One can...
Public HealthWINKNEWS.com

Saturday’s Coronavirus Updates: 3,319 new cases, 56 new deaths reported

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, there have been 2,289,522 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 2,246,756 Florida residents and 42,766 non-Florida residents. There are 36,056 Florida resident deaths reported, 720 non-resident deaths, and 93,056 hospitalizations at some point during illness, according to the Florida Department of Health.
U.S. Politicsgmanetwork.com

US seeing fewest COVID-19 deaths since start of pandemic

WASHINGTON - The United States is seeing its fewest number of deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, official data showed Tuesday. The seven-day moving average of deaths was 545 on May 16, and "the last time our seven-day-average was this low was in March 2020, essentially since the pandemic began," Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said at a briefing.
U.S. PoliticsBlack Hills Pioneer

A disaster entirely of Joe Biden’s making

OPINION — The more we learn about the true dimensions of the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, the worse it is. Now, a new report says that in the last few months, U.S. authorities have encountered illegal border crossers not just from Mexico, or the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, but from 160 nations around the globe. People are coming to Mexico from the most distant spots on the planet in order to cross illegally into the United States, confident that President Joe Biden will let them stay. And Biden is doing just that.
Public HealthSlate

CDC Admits the Coronavirus Is Airborne, Can Be Transmitted More Than 6 Feet Away

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is finally acknowledging something that health experts have been saying for a while now: COVID-19 spreads through the air and can be inhaled by someone who is more than six feet away. The CDC said in a document published Friday that it has “repeatedly documented” instances of the virus spreading through the air to people who were more than six feet away “under certain preventable circumstances.” This marks a change for the agency that previously said most infections took place through “close contact, not airborne transmission.”