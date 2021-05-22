Approximately 190,000 in U.S. Died from Coronavirus in Joe Biden’s First Four Months in Office
Approximately 190,000 in the United States have died from the Chinese coronavirus in Joe Biden’s first four months in office. An estimated 190,790 people in the U.S. died due to complications from the coronavirus during Biden’s first four months in the White House. The nationwide death toll — which was at 397,611 when Biden first took office — is now 588,401, according to statistics provided by Johns Hopkins University.www.breitbart.com