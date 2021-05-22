newsbreak-logo
MSNBC’s Joy Reid: Republican Party Stands for ‘Fascism’

By Pam Key
Big Hollywood
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnchor Joy Reid said Friday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that the Republican Party stood for fascism, citing “forcible” voter suppression. Reid said, “We begin tonight with a party that stands for nothing. At one point, Republicans believed in helping the rich, tax cuts in regulation, and they believed in endless wars and family values. But now, in a Trump-dominated world, it’s not clear what they stand for or what they are offering the American people, and exchange, for one thing, they clearly want. power, power for themselves.”

U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Don Lemon NUKES Republican Party, Scolds Dems for ‘Weak’ Opposition: Left Needs to ‘Stand Up and Be Stronger’ In Post-Trump America

CNN’s Don Lemon had a harsh assessment of both of America’s two main political parties on Friday, telling New Day’s John Berman that “our democracy is in danger because of the Republican Party,” and the Democrats needed to stop being so “weak” and “stand up and be stronger” against the “madness that’s in Washington.”
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Joy Reid ‘shocked' and even a little ‘embarrassed' by Tim Scott

MSNBC’s Joy Reid did not just dislike Republican Sen. Tim Scott’s rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s address this week to Congress. She said it was “disappointing.” Reid also said she was “surprised,” “shocked,” and even a little “embarrassed” for the black senator from South Carolina. “I was surprised,” said Reid....
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Why Republican politicians are sticking with Trump

Republican politicians continue to scramble to justify the removal of Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as the GOP’s U.S. House of Representatives Conference Chair for denouncing Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, his role in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, and his ongoing “effort to unravel our democracy.”
MinoritiesWashington Times

MSNBC's Joy Reid says Caitlyn Jenner doesn't represent trans community

MSNBC‘s Joy Reid took aim at Caitlyn Jenner, saying she “does not speak for the trans community.”. Ms. Jenner, a former Olympic athlete who came out as transgender in 2015, spurred Ms. Reid‘s rebuke after she said she opposed biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school.
MinoritiesMedia Matters

Tucker Carlson's new racist insult: calling MSNBC's Joy Reid “the race lady”

America’s loudest white supremacist, Tucker Carlson, has recently taken to calling MSNBC host Joy Reid “the race lady” and mocking her educational achievements. On April 28, he mocked Reid for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, saying, “Well, Joy-Ann Reid, the race lady over at MSNBC, took a quick break from haraguing whitey yesterday to reveal something deeply personal about herself on television.”
Presidential Electionmediaite.com

WATCH: MSNBC’s Damning Montage of Republicans Portraying Insurrectionists as ‘Peaceful Patriots’ and Normal Tourists

Several Republican members of the House of Representatives openly dismissed the actions of Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol on January 6th, calling them “peaceful patriots” and downplaying their violent attacks on Capitol Police by comparing them to normal actions of everyday tourists visiting the Capitol Building. This came during...
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Trump’s grip over Republicans hardens as party cleaves to election ‘big lie’

Far from losing influence over the party, critics say, Trump has in fact burrowed far into its DNA so that the two are now all but inseparable. Ron DeSantis was exultant. “The way Florida did it I think inspires confidence; I think that’s how elections should be run,” the state governor told reporters last November. “Rather than us be at the centre of a Bush v Gore in 2020, we’re now being looked at as the state that did it right.”
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

RACISM: It’s not fascism

I’m writing in response to Pat Evans who responded to Gayla Moseley’s earlier letter regarding today’s Republican Party being autocratic and leaning toward fascism. Pat denies that the GOP is racist, which was not Ms. Moseley’s comment at all. Racism and fascism are very different although admittedly extreme fascism did lead to severe racist actions in mid-20th century Europe.
Congress & CourtsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

GOP delusions

In today’s bizarre politics, the threat of Republicans regaining control of the U.S. House is the honorable Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, who has the audacity to recognize the rightful winner of the Nov. 3 election and to hold accountable for the Capitol carnage the dangerous provocateur who instigated it.