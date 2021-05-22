MSNBC’s Joy Reid: Republican Party Stands for ‘Fascism’
Anchor Joy Reid said Friday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that the Republican Party stood for fascism, citing “forcible” voter suppression. Reid said, “We begin tonight with a party that stands for nothing. At one point, Republicans believed in helping the rich, tax cuts in regulation, and they believed in endless wars and family values. But now, in a Trump-dominated world, it’s not clear what they stand for or what they are offering the American people, and exchange, for one thing, they clearly want. power, power for themselves.”www.breitbart.com