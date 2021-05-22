newsbreak-logo
Baca County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baca, Bent, Prowers by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 18:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baca; Bent; Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado Northwestern Baca County in southeastern Colorado Southeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 641 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Two Buttes Reservoir, or 23 miles south of Lamar, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Lamar. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Baca County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baca, Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baca; Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL BACA AND EASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 252 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Pritchett to 14 miles southeast of Kim, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baca and eastern Las Animas Counties. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado North Central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 609 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mainly rural areas of Southeastern Kiowa and North Central Prowers Counties Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL PROWERS AND SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTIES At 559 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Sheridan Lake, or 23 miles northeast of Lamar, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sheridan Lake and Brandon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Prowers County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN PROWERS AND SOUTHEASTERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM MDT At 733 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles south of Lamar to 7 miles west of Bristol. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lamar. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Bent County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County, Western Kiowa County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN KIOWA...NORTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS AND BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM MDT At 731 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Haswell to 16 miles east of Higbee. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Las Animas, Eads, Haswell, McClave, Sweetwater Reservoir, Blue Lake, Hasty, Neegronda Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and Caddoa. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Bent County, COweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bent A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BENT COUNTY At 707 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Blue Lake, or 18 miles northeast of North La Junta, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Blue Lake around 730 PM MDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN