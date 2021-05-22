Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baca, Bent, Prowers by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 18:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baca; Bent; Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado Northwestern Baca County in southeastern Colorado Southeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 641 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Two Buttes Reservoir, or 23 miles south of Lamar, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Lamar. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov