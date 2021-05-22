Beverly Hills man arrested for attempting to hire hitman to murder girlfriend

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - A Beverly Hills man was arrested on a murder-for-hire charge, alleging he tried to hire a hitman to kill a woman he briefly dated. 24-year-old Scott Quinn Berkett was arrested Friday after being charged in a federal criminal complaint that alleges he sent thousands of dollars in Bitcoin to arrange the murder. He then wired another $1,000 to the "hitman," who was actually an undercover FBI agent, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.