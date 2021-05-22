newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

Beverly Hills man arrested for attempting to hire hitman to murder girlfriend

By Alexi Chidbachian
fox5ny.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - A Beverly Hills man was arrested on a murder-for-hire charge, alleging he tried to hire a hitman to kill a woman he briefly dated. 24-year-old Scott Quinn Berkett was arrested Friday after being charged in a federal criminal complaint that alleges he sent thousands of dollars in Bitcoin to arrange the murder. He then wired another $1,000 to the "hitman," who was actually an undercover FBI agent, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

www.fox5ny.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beverly Hills, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hitman#Fbi Agent#Criminal Court#Criminal Law#The Department Of Justice#Fox 11#Fox 11 News#Man#Fbi Agent#Robbery#Federal Prison#Calif#Murder For Hire Services#April#Family Member#Law Enforcement Officials#October
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Acton, CAmynewsla.com

Authorities Search for 25-Year-Old Man Who Walked Away From Rehab Facility

Authorities put out a call Monday for the public’s help to locate a 25-year-old inmate who walked away from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation facility in Acton. Authorities at Acton Conservation Camp #11 discovered during an inmate count at about 9 p.m. Sunday that Erick Mendiola was missing,...
Los Angeles County, CAfox5ny.com

Trial of Robert Durst resumes

The murder trial of multimillionaire Robert Durst resumed on Monday after a 14-month recess due to the coronavirus pandemic. Durst didn't appear in Los Angeles County Superior Court for the day's proceedings.
Los Angeles County, CARepublic

Durst trial resumes without defendant; jurors questioned

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The murder trial of multimillionaire Robert Durst resumed Monday without the defendant present and with arguments about whether the case should continue at all after a rare 14-month recess. Judge Mark Windham planned to question jurors in Los Angeles County Superior Court to see if they can...
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
People

3 Men Arrested After Woman Shot During Daylight Robbery at Celebrity-Loved Beverly Hills Restaurant

Beverly Hills Police have arrested three men in connection to an armed robbery at famed celebrity hotspot Il Pastaio in March that left one restaurant patron shot and injured. Malik Lamont Powell, 20, Khai McGhee, 18, and Marquise Anthony Gordon, 30, were taken into police custody on Tuesday under one felony count each of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Man Wore Mask Depicting A White Man; Accused of Robbing 30 Homes In Cali

A Black man allegedly burglarized California homes using a mask that resembles a white person’s face. Before the Beverly Hills Police Department nabbed 30-year-old Rockim Prowell for allegedly robbing a series of homes, they noticed their suspect was not the brown-haired, white man they originally thought he would be—he was a dark-skinned Black man instead, Fox 11, reported.
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Judge Denies Request to Indefinitely Postpone Robert Durst’s Trial

A Los Angeles judge Monday denied an emergency motion filed by Robert Durst’s attorneys asking for his murder trial to be postponed indefinitely. Superior Court Judge Mark Windham ruled only on the continuance — saying he would not hear testimony Monday from Durst’s doctor about the 78-year-old real estate scion’s “life-threatening health issues” or rule on whether the defendant should be released on a “high bail amount” due to the lack of the required 10 days notice by the defense team.