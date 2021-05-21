NETGEAR Nighthawk CM1150V Multi-Gig Speed DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem for Xfinity Internet & Voice $188.77

Minim launches high-speed device on Amazon.com at extremely competitive price — starting at just $99.99 with a two-year warranty and free U.S.-based support. MANCHESTER, NH, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim (OTCQB: MINM), the creator of innovative internet access products under the globally-recognized Motorola brand, today launches the Motorola MM1025, the company's highest-speed multimedia-over-coax-alliance (MoCA) adapter yet. Available for purchase now on MotoManage.com ( 1-pack, 2-pack) and next week on Amazon.com ( 1-pack, 2-pack), the Motorola MM1025 delivers up to 2.5 Gbps of high-speed connectivity anywhere in a cable-wired home at the extremely competitive price of $99.99 for a one-pack (MM1025) or $184.99 for a two-pack (MM2025). The price includes an extended two-year warranty and free U.S.-based support.