newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blue Mountain, MS

Lowrey, Lawrence M. "Catfish"

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Lawrence M. "Catfish" Lowrey was born June 22, 1939 to Perin Holmes Lowrey and Margaret McKinley Lowrey in Baltimore, Maryland. He was married to Billie Ruth Hill Lowrey. He was a member of the Tippah Historical Society. He was the great-grandson of Mark Perin Lowrey-The Founder of Blue Mountain College. He was a member of Macedona Baptist Church at Dean Town. He worked as a draftsman for Master Biltrite Engineer Consultant for 40 years. He was a veteran of the National Guard. Catfish was survived by one son: Lawrence "Mac" McKinley Lowrey, Jr. (Rita) of Blue Mountain, MS; on daughter: Becky Lowrey Hegan (Gerald) of Blue Mountain, MS; two grandchildren: Cindy Lowrey Pugh (Courtney) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Lawrence McKinley "Bubba" Lowrey, III of Blue Mountain, MS; four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. Catfish went home to be with the Lord at the age of 81 on Friday, May 21, 2021. The Graveside Service will be at the Blue Mountain Cemetery at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021. Mac Lowrey and Gerald Hegan will be officiating. The pallbearers will be: Billy Wayne Joshlin, Joey Manly, Jamie Miller, Chris Bennett, Danny Moore, McKinley Pugh, Courtney Pugh, Lawrence McKinley "Bubba" Lowrey, III. The honorary pallbearers are Colton and Braden Pugh. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc. ~ Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.

www.djournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ripley, MS
State
Maryland State
City
Blue Mountain, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Mcbride
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lowrey Lawrence M#Blue Mountain College#Macedona Baptist Church#Dean Town#The National Guard#The Graveside Service#Jr#Baltimore#Lawrenceburg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing 14

A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy’s most picturesque lakes plummeted to the ground Sunday and then tumbled down the slope, killing 14 people. A young child, among the injured, was hospitalized in serious condition with broken bones, authorities said. Stresa Mayor Marcella...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Rand Paul: 'I'm not getting vaccinated'

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said Sunday that he will not be getting vaccinated against COVID-19. During an interview with John Catsimatidis on his radio show on WABC 770 AM, Paul, an ophthalmologist, said he’s making the personal decision because he’s already had COVID-19. Paul tested positive for COVID-19 in March...