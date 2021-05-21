Lowrey, Lawrence M. "Catfish"

Lawrence M. "Catfish" Lowrey was born June 22, 1939 to Perin Holmes Lowrey and Margaret McKinley Lowrey in Baltimore, Maryland. He was married to Billie Ruth Hill Lowrey. He was a member of the Tippah Historical Society. He was the great-grandson of Mark Perin Lowrey-The Founder of Blue Mountain College. He was a member of Macedona Baptist Church at Dean Town. He worked as a draftsman for Master Biltrite Engineer Consultant for 40 years. He was a veteran of the National Guard. Catfish was survived by one son: Lawrence "Mac" McKinley Lowrey, Jr. (Rita) of Blue Mountain, MS; on daughter: Becky Lowrey Hegan (Gerald) of Blue Mountain, MS; two grandchildren: Cindy Lowrey Pugh (Courtney) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Lawrence McKinley "Bubba" Lowrey, III of Blue Mountain, MS; four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. Catfish went home to be with the Lord at the age of 81 on Friday, May 21, 2021. The Graveside Service will be at the Blue Mountain Cemetery at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021. Mac Lowrey and Gerald Hegan will be officiating. The pallbearers will be: Billy Wayne Joshlin, Joey Manly, Jamie Miller, Chris Bennett, Danny Moore, McKinley Pugh, Courtney Pugh, Lawrence McKinley "Bubba" Lowrey, III. The honorary pallbearers are Colton and Braden Pugh. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc. ~ Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.