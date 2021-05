BELMONT — A friendly eye in the sky helped a 75-year-old man from the Town of Alma in Allegany County return home safely this week. The man was reported missing Sunday night when he was three hours overdue from returning from an ATV ride in the forested Alma countryside. New York State Police responded along with volunteers from the Alma, Wellsville, Allentown and Willing fire departments, Wellsville Rescue, and Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies. DEC Forest Rangers responded at 8:40 p.m., established an Incident Command Post and began search assignments.