newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Are they embarrassed yet?

By Jim Cegielski
leader-call.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few weeks ago, I wrote a column asking “Are Americans stupid?” We had one subscriber, Elaine Abbott, who was so offended by it that she called and canceled her subscription. But canceling wasn’t quite good enough for Ms. Abbott. She demanded that our office manager let me know that she was canceling for one reason and one reason only — my column. I guess she thought I was going to curl up into the fetal position and gently weep for a week or two over this bit of devastating news.

www.leader-call.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Chuck Graham
Person
John
Person
Howard Stern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Stupid People#Funny People#Straight Talk#Stick Talk#Americans#Sirius Satellite Radio#Newsweek#The U S Senate#Irish#African American#Southern#Covid#Keystone#President Trump#Ms Abbott#Biden Supporters#President Biden#Devastating News#Biden Voters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Hannity on press coverage of President Biden

HANNITY: -- that makes you happy. I will buy you a chicken, a pet chicken. Anyway, Tucker, thank you. HANNITY: Anyway, welcome to HANNITY. Busy night tonight. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is here. Texas Senator Ted Cruz will join us. Rick Santorum with his very first interview since getting canned by fake news CNN.
Arizona StateBangor Daily News

‘Embarrassing’ Arizona election audit is stuck in ‘fantasy land’

The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. There’s an old Latin phrase that translates roughly to, “Who guards the guardians?” which is often used in the context of holding...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

What Biden Didn’t Realize About His Presidency

Joe Biden had been president for less than two weeks when he told me something he’d heard from a friend after the election. Biden was like the dog that caught the car, the friend told him—after a lifetime of dreaming of becoming president, he’d finally done it. “I said, ‘No, I think I got the bus,’” Biden told me, reflecting on the combined crises of the pandemic, the economic collapse, and the shaky future of American democracy. “I’m the dog that caught the bus.”
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

John Warner was the kind of Republican the country needs now

IT’S DIFFICULT now to remember there was a time when John W. Warner was widely dismissed as an empty suit, notable more for his wealthy wives, square jaw and sartorial elegance than for any claim to gravitas in national affairs. That image of suave playboy and lord of a massive horse-country estate made a nice hook for some early profile writers, but it wasn’t long into his 30-year tenure representing Virginia in the U.S. Senate that the reassessments began. Fusing a tendency for grandiloquence with real gravitas and unquestioned integrity, Mr. Warner, who died Monday at age 94, became a force on military affairs, a standard-bearer for Senate traditions and a Washington personage not beholden to tribal alliance.
Alexandria, VAColumbian

Former GOP Sen. John Warner dies

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Former Sen. John W. Warner of Virginia, a courtly figure and longtime military expert whose marriage to Elizabeth Taylor gave him a potent dash of star power, has died at 94. Warner died Tuesday of heart failure at home in Alexandria, Va., with his wife and daughter...
Chicago, ILDanville Commercial-News

Letter: Humor a better option than insults

We’re all bad at something. I struggled with math growing up. Even today, I’ll wake up in the middle of the night, heart a-flutter in a fetal position after dreaming that I forgot to study for an algebra test. At least I’m not alone being bad at something. Politicians offer...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Joe Biden Plans to Nominate Burns, Garcetti for Ambassadorships: NYT

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to announce that he has selected R. Nicholas Burns, a former ambassador to NATO, as his ambassador to China, and Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles as his ambassador to India, the New York Times reported late on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the process.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow who is facing a defamation lawsuit for amplifying debunked election conspiracy theories, is not a Republican governor.Nevertheless, he travelled to Nashville, Tennessee on Monday to attend a three-day Republican Governors Association conference, where he was promptly removed and blocked from attending this week’s events, according to Politico.Mr Lindell, who emerged as a key ally to Donald Trump as the former president pursued a spurious legal bid to toss out millions of votes in the 2020 presidential election, reportedly attempted to join a members-only dinner at the Tennessee Governor’s Mansion on Tuesday and was...
U.S. PoliticsYork Dispatch Online

LETTER: Scott Perry continues to be national embarrassment

In 1992, the U.N. Conference on Environment and Development held talks in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Also known as the "Earth Summit," these talks were the foundation for a treaty called the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change. Then-President George H.W. Bush (a Republican) signed on to the treaty and...
MilitaryPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: An Army Private Seeks Permission to Take a Leave

An army private at a camp constantly sought permission to leave with the excuse of having an expectant wife. His commanding officer became weary and asked him what his wife was expecting. The reply was not expected. A young army private desired to leave camp which made him request permission...
TV & Videosmediaite.com

Fox News’ Juan Williams Announces He’s Leaving The Five

Fox News’ Juan Williams announced at the end of The Five on Wednesday that he is leaving The Five. To be clear, Williams is staying with Fox News, but announced at the end of the show, “This is my last day hosting The Five.”. “Covid taught me a lot of...
Visual Artbrytfmonline.com

Photos, exposing the body | Censoring 80 girls in the textbook:

New York (Netavisen): – I couldn’t believe they had printed an annual book like this, says 15-year-old Riley O’Keefe, a student at Bartram Trail High School In Florida to CNN. The 15-year-old was shocked when she looked at the school yearbook and saw that her image had been manipulated or...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Stephen Colbert Burns Donald Trump Jr. With A Scorching New Family Title

Donald Trump Jr., son of the former president, is technically the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, but “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said he might be known as something else within the family. Investigators who are reportedly looking into the former president and his family business have been...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Carville urges Democrats to blame Trump for rising crime rates

Democratic strategist James Carville is calling on members of his party to blame former President Trump for rising crime rates in the country, while labeling the Trump presidency as “one long crime wave.”. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed published Wednesday, Carville argued that Democrats should “hold Mr. Trump and...