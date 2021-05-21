Are they embarrassed yet?

A few weeks ago, I wrote a column asking “Are Americans stupid?” We had one subscriber, Elaine Abbott, who was so offended by it that she called and canceled her subscription. But canceling wasn’t quite good enough for Ms. Abbott. She demanded that our office manager let me know that she was canceling for one reason and one reason only — my column. I guess she thought I was going to curl up into the fetal position and gently weep for a week or two over this bit of devastating news.