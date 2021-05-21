A message for the Class of ’21

Recently, Gov. Ducey signed a law restricting women's right to abortion because as he said, "every life has immeasurable value." At the same time he offered no support for the children, who in many instances, would require a lifetime of care." Shortly after that, this pious worthy signed another bill designating a gun store as an essential business. In 2019, 1,136 Arizonans were killed by guns. 79 of these were children and teens. Every year in the United States over 39,000 people die by guns. You are 25 times more likely to be killed by a gun in the US than in any other high income country. Apparently, these lives do not have immeasurable value. We talk about Second Amendment rights but not the right of citizens to go to a mall, a grocery store, school, and church without worrying that some crazy with a gun is having a bad day.