A message for the Class of ’21

By Mark Thornton
leader-call.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommencement speeches don’t mean much. After all, most of you aren’t accustomed to real talk, and that’s a shame. It does nothing to get you ready to go into the world. We keep hearing how “courageous” you are to persevere during these “uncertain times.” Here’s a little secret: All times are “uncertain.”

