A message for the Class of ’21

Tomorrow, we will celebrate the Howell High School Class of 2021 and, in a few weeks, the Innovation Academy Class of 2021 during their graduation ceremonies. Graduation is the culmination of the students' hard work and dedication over the past thirteen years. It is a time to celebrate all that they have accomplished and to reflect on how far they have come, from young children entering school for the first time to young adults going off to college, entering the workforce, or enlisting in the armed forces. Regardless of their path forward, I know these students will go on to do amazing things. I am so proud of each of our graduating seniors and wish them well as their new journeys begin. I would also like to thank all of you for trusting us with your children, sharing your children with us, and partnering with us over the years. They say it takes a village to raise a child, and we have one fantastic village here in Howell.