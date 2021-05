Outnumbered 100 to 1 by developers, AppSec needs a new model of agility to catch up and protect everything that needs to be secured. In today's high-tech industries, security is struggling to keep up with rapidly changing production systems and the chaos that agile development introduces into workflows. Application security (AppSec) teams are fighting an uphill battle to gain visibility and control over their environments. Rather than invest their time in critical activities, teams are overwhelmed by gaps in visibility and tools to govern the process. As a result, many digital services remain improperly protected. To catch up, AppSec must adopt a model of agility that is compatible with software development.