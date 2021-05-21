Logan Health Nurses Deliver Strike Notice to Hospital Management

Logan Health nurses have delivered their 10-day notice to strike, setting the stage for nurses to hold a three-day unfair labor practice strike on June 1-3. The nurses’ bargaining team has been negotiating with Logan Health management since the fall of 2019, but said in a statement today that “unless Logan Health bargains in good faith for an agreement that invests in care and jobs, they have no choice but to hold an unfair labor practice strike.”