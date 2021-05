Rep. Derek Skees handed the governor a bill (HB273) that would repeal the Nuclear Vote Initiative and he signed it. The bill repealed I-80 and a very interesting exception it contained. Under the exception, a small-scale nuclear module producing 50 megawatts or less would not be covered by provisions of the Major Facility Siting Act. Montana could have kept the Nuclear Vote Initiative and allowed a “test drive” on how a small-nuclear module could be added to the Montana electrical grid. Even Nuscale, the company that hopes to produce Montana’s nuclear modules, offered to build a 30 megawatt demonstration module simply because it would be exempt from the Major Facility Siting Act requirements.