Californistan is our country’s future
Here we are. Sunny Southern Californistan. Looks about the way I remember it. I grew up here. Same feel to the air and being close to the Pacific beaches. The mornings have the overcast, damp fog. The sun burns through before noon. If I were that young man I used to be and I still surfed, I’d have rolled to the beach, and I’d be sitting in the sand counting the wave sets, waxing my short board and getting up the nerve to jump into the cold Pacific water.www.leader-call.com