Californistan is our country’s future

Imagine a world where you go to the store and have no idea how much you spend until you have scanned the last item. Or you go to the station to fill up, and you have no idea how much you are spending until you replace the nozzle in the pump. And imagine that you find out the cost is 10 times what you are used to paying. So your $25 purchase becomes $250, and you get no refund. If you knew before you went to the store, might you make do with what you have on hand? If you didn’t know until you reached the store, might you not limit yourself to the barest necessities?