Overtime loss to Thunder Basin dashes Kelly Walsh boys' state title hopes
CHEYENNE — Kelly Walsh will have to wait for its next state championship in boys soccer. The Trojans on Friday went toe to toe with Thunder Basin in a matchup of heavyweights in the Class 4A tournament semifinals, but one sequence dashed Kelly Walsh’s hopes of capturing its first state title in nine years. The match went into overtime scoreless before Thunder Basin’s Cade Ayers netted the difference, handing the Trojans (15-2-0) a 1-0 loss on the campus of Cheyenne Central High School.trib.com