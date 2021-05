Ward Five Councilman Stacy Comegys and the City of Laurel are moving forward to make some improvements at the city’s K.C. Park. Comegys’ recommended and submitted paperwork in regard to a request to make some improvements at the city’s park located in Ward Five. The council with a vote of 6-0 (Ward Seven Councilman Anthony Page was absent) adopted an order approving the acceptance of quotes submitted by Walters Construction for the overlay of asphalt of two parking lots and the basketball court and also the purchase of two in-ground basketball goals at K.C. Park.